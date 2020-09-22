iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,528 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,781,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 160,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 84,247 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,109,000. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 159,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.79. 708,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76.

