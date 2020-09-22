IOTA Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io, Binance and Coinone. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $658.88 million and $9.40 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00204969 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000935 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinone, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Exrates, Upbit, Bitfinex, FCoin, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, OKEx, Huobi and Ovis. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

