InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.48

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.48 and last traded at $40.19, with a volume of 9579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

NVTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on InVitae in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. InVitae’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other InVitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 12,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $398,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,640 shares of company stock worth $5,890,411. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InVitae by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 102,309 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of InVitae by 26,415.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 167,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InVitae by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after purchasing an additional 216,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in InVitae by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 43,154 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

