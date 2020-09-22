International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Shares Gap Down to $1.80

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.80, but opened at $1.66. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 207 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $307.62 million and a PE ratio of -102.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.45.

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

