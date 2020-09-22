International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of International Paper worth $27,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 207.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 278.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.07.

International Paper stock opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

