InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lowered to “Sell” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

IHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $51.09 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

