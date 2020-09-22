Intellicheck Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:IDN opened at $6.33 on Monday. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 566.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intellicheck by 9.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 130,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at about $755,000.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

