Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Innovative Designs had a negative return on equity of 76.25% and a negative net margin of 375.02%.
IVDN stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Innovative Designs has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.
Innovative Designs Company Profile
