Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Issues Earnings Results

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Innovative Designs had a negative net margin of 375.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.25%.
IVDN stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. Innovative Designs has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Innovative Designs Company Profile
