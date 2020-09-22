Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $345.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Argus reissued a reduce rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Illumina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $338.17.

Illumina stock opened at $270.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.88. Illumina has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.22, for a total transaction of $1,480,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,496,015.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,302 shares of company stock worth $11,158,289. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Illumina by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

