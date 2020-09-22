Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $281.00 at Robert W. Baird

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $335.00 to $281.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.21.

ILMN opened at $270.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.22, for a total value of $1,480,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,496,015.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,302 shares of company stock worth $11,158,289 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Illumina by 40.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 53.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

