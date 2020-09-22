Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $315.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $360.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ILMN. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.28.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $270.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.02. Illumina has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total value of $1,420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,927,620.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,289. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6,236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $767,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299,545 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $320,139,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Illumina by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,140,168 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $311,404,000 after buying an additional 295,532 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 377,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $102,965,000 after buying an additional 269,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 457,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $124,973,000 after buying an additional 212,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

