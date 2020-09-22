Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.22% from the stock’s current price.

INVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Identiv in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Identiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,507. The stock has a market cap of $103.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.57. Identiv has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $7.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $19.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $51,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Identiv stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Identiv worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

