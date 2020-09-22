iDealCash Market Cap Reaches $151,886.00 (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, iDealCash has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One iDealCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. iDealCash has a total market capitalization of $151,886.00 and $1.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.66 or 0.00777749 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.00 or 0.01352430 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001761 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011077 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000574 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

iDealCash Coin Profile

iDealCash (DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam.

Buying and Selling iDealCash

iDealCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

