Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.13% of Icon worth $11,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Icon in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 40.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icon during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Icon alerts:

ICLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Shares of ICLR opened at $177.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $199.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.63.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. On average, analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.