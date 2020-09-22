IBEX (IBEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 24th. Analysts expect IBEX to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

