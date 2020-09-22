HyperDAO Price Tops $0.0191 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $7.28 million and $1.64 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00228563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.01395638 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00183116 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,400,833 tokens. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

