Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.13. Hudson Resources shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 95,400 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 651.34, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Hudson Resources Inc, a development stage mineral company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has two exploration licenses (ELs) in Greenland, the Sarfartoq EL and the Pingasut EL; and one exploitation license, the Naajat EL. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

