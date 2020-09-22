HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Getting Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) has been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HSBC earned a media sentiment score of -4.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected HSBC’s score:

HSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

HSBC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. The company has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of -184.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HSBC has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $39.69.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

