HorusPay 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $288.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 104.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One HorusPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. During the last week, HorusPay has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. HorusPay has a market cap of $6.47 million and $288.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00228575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00084376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.01396454 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00182268 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

