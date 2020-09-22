Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) have been trending negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Honeywell International earned a media sentiment score of -2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Honeywell International’s analysis:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.05. 44,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.06 and its 200-day moving average is $147.00. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

