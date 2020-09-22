HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.26% of HollyFrontier worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 43.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,078,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after buying an additional 629,014 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 940,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,473,000 after acquiring an additional 72,750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 44.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,627,000 after acquiring an additional 625,566 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HFC. Mizuho cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.60.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

