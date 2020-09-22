Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) and Medizone International (NYSE:MZEIQ) Financial Comparison

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) and Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Herbalife Nutrition and Medizone International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herbalife Nutrition $4.88 billion 1.46 $311.00 million $2.82 17.14 Medizone International N/A N/A -$2.01 million N/A N/A

Herbalife Nutrition has higher revenue and earnings than Medizone International.

Volatility and Risk

Herbalife Nutrition has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medizone International has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Herbalife Nutrition and Medizone International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herbalife Nutrition 5.89% -120.60% 15.83% Medizone International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and Medizone International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Herbalife Nutrition 0 0 5 0 3.00 Medizone International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus target price of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.88%. Given Herbalife Nutrition’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Herbalife Nutrition is more favorable than Medizone International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Medizone International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Herbalife Nutrition beats Medizone International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. The company offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products comprising dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products consisting of facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products, such as N-R-G tea and energy drink products. It also provides literature, promotional, and other materials, including start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials. The company offers its products through own retail stores, as well as through independent service providers, sales representatives, and sales officers. The company was formerly known as Herbalife Ltd. and changed its name to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. in April 2018. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Medizone International

Medizone International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells disinfection systems in the United States and internationally. It offers AsepticSure system, a disinfection system that is used in medical facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, physician's offices, outpatient surgical centers, and long-term care facilities; food industry; bio-safety labs; athletic facilities, such as gyms and locker rooms, as well as sports equipment; and mortuaries, bio-defense and response to pandemics, building remediation, tissue labs, sporting venues, and hotels, as well as clean rooms to disinfect hard and non-porous surfaces. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Kalamazoo, Michigan. On May 8, 2018, Medizone International, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Nevada.

