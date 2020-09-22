Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) Shares Gap Down to $0.55

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (TSE:HSM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.51. Helius Medical Technologies shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, or acquiring noninvasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit associated with a mild to moderate traumatic brain injury.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.