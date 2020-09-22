Hedera Hashgraph Price Down 14.6% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx and HitBTC. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $166.32 million and approximately $17.19 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00229323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00084625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.01397139 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009529 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,311,964,315 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

