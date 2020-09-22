Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

NYSE:HTA traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,241. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 178.36 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $178.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 12.4% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.