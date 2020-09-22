Head to Head Survey: American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) and International Flavors & Fragrances (OTCMKTS:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) and American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for International Flavors & Fragrances and American Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances 4 2 7 0 2.23 American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus price target of $137.18, suggesting a potential upside of 14.11%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and American Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances 8.27% 11.26% 5.23% American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and American Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances $5.14 billion 2.50 $455.87 million $6.17 19.48 American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than American Energy Partners.

Risk and Volatility

International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Energy Partners has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats American Energy Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Scent segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The Frutarom segment creates and manufactures a naturals-focused suite of flavor compounds, functional foods, and specialty fine ingredients to small, local, and regional customers. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

