Head to Head Contrast: NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) and Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN)

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) and Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get NINTENDO LTD/ADR alerts:

NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millennium Prime has a beta of -0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of NINTENDO LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Millennium Prime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NINTENDO LTD/ADR and Millennium Prime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NINTENDO LTD/ADR $12.04 billion 6.24 $2.38 billion $2.49 28.65 Millennium Prime N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NINTENDO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Prime.

Profitability

This table compares NINTENDO LTD/ADR and Millennium Prime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NINTENDO LTD/ADR 23.32% 22.73% 17.98% Millennium Prime N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NINTENDO LTD/ADR and Millennium Prime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NINTENDO LTD/ADR 0 2 3 0 2.60 Millennium Prime 0 0 0 0 N/A

NINTENDO LTD/ADR currently has a consensus price target of $57.54, suggesting a potential downside of 19.36%. Given NINTENDO LTD/ADR’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NINTENDO LTD/ADR is more favorable than Millennium Prime.

Summary

NINTENDO LTD/ADR beats Millennium Prime on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Kyoto, Japan.

Millennium Prime Company Profile

Millennium Prime, Inc. develops, acquires, and markets lifestyle brands and products for the Millennial marketplace. It focuses on marketing products in the areas of beverage, apparel, and general merchandise. Millennium Prime, Inc. was formerly known as Genio Group, Inc. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.