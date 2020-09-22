Head-To-Head Contrast: Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) and Immersion (OTCMKTS:IMMR)

Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) and Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Immersion shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Creative Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Immersion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Creative Technology and Immersion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Immersion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Immersion has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.52%. Given Immersion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immersion is more favorable than Creative Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creative Technology and Immersion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Technology $66.07 million 1.85 $40.42 million N/A N/A Immersion $35.95 million 5.42 -$20.04 million ($0.56) -12.95

Creative Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Immersion.

Risk & Volatility

Creative Technology has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immersion has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Technology and Immersion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Technology N/A N/A N/A Immersion -17.49% -5.38% -3.45%

Summary

Creative Technology beats Immersion on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Technology

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company primarily offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, software products, sound blasters, mice and keyboards, and others. In addition, the company offers multimedia solutions for personal computers and personal digital entertainment products. It markets its products and solutions to consumers and system integrators through a distribution network, including traditional marketing channels, original equipment manufacturers, and the Internet. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), reference designs, and firmware. Further, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Additionally, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, APIs, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

