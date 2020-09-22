Head to Head Contrast: Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) vs. Equity BancShares (NYSE:EQBK)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity BancShares has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.2% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Equity BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Equity BancShares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Financial Group and Equity BancShares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 1 2 11 0 2.71 Equity BancShares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $33.95, indicating a potential upside of 33.94%. Equity BancShares has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.95%. Given Equity BancShares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equity BancShares is more favorable than Citizens Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Equity BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 14.58% 5.85% 0.70% Equity BancShares 12.28% 5.35% 0.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Equity BancShares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $8.07 billion 1.34 $1.79 billion $3.84 6.60 Equity BancShares $200.49 million 1.13 $25.58 million $1.77 8.40

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Equity BancShares. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity BancShares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Equity BancShares on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 1,100 branches and 2,900 ATMs in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 140 retail and commercial non-branch offices in its banking footprint and in other states, and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 42 full-service branches located in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Equity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

