Head-To-Head Analysis: Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) vs. THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD)

THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) and Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for THL Credit and Portman Ridge Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THL Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00 Portman Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

THL Credit presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.57%. Given THL Credit’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe THL Credit is more favorable than Portman Ridge Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of THL Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of THL Credit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares THL Credit and Portman Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit -177.41% 7.74% 4.09% Portman Ridge Finance -91.87% 7.42% 3.27%

Risk and Volatility

THL Credit has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

THL Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. Portman Ridge Finance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.2%. THL Credit pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portman Ridge Finance pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Portman Ridge Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Portman Ridge Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares THL Credit and Portman Ridge Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit $52.49 million 1.51 -$24.61 million $0.87 3.02 Portman Ridge Finance $26.50 million 2.10 -$12.50 million $0.08 15.63

Portman Ridge Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than THL Credit. THL Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portman Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

THL Credit beats Portman Ridge Finance on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare. The company was founded on August 8, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

