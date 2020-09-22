HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’ shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Over the past 60 days, it has witnessed its 2020 and 2021 earnings estimates move north. The company's multiple buyouts have helped it increase its patient volumes, enabled network expansion and added hospitals to its portfolio. A strong balance sheet is a positive. It has also taken up cost curbing measures, which would likely aid margins. However, its escalating operating expenses persistently weigh on the margins. High leverage is another concern. The coronavirus global pandemic puts a pressure on revenues due to cancellation in elective surgeries. Its second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings suffered due to lower admissions.”

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

Shares of HCA traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.49.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

