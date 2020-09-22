HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $143.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $161.00.

HCA has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.28.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE HCA opened at $125.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day moving average of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.