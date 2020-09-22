HB Fuller (FUL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 23rd. Analysts expect HB Fuller to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. HB Fuller has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.28 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HB Fuller to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.79. HB Fuller has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05.

FUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $317,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,376.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $212,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,924,782.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,269 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.