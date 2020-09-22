Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a report issued on Thursday, September 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). William Blair also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Haymaker Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

NYSE OSW opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $569.29 million and a PE ratio of 14.89. Haymaker Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

