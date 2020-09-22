Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HNR1. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Re has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €147.36 ($173.36).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €126.60 ($148.94) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €141.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €143.24. Hannover Re has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

