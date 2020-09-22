Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 197.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $122.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.96. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

