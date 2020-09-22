Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $1.39 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 109.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,094,000 after buying an additional 2,658,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,225,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,991,000 after acquiring an additional 106,049 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,542,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,980,000 after acquiring an additional 748,827 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,883,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,864,000 after acquiring an additional 114,630 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne stock opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 420.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.03. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CONE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.84.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

