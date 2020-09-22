Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $1.56 Million in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $993,350,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,904,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,670,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,739,000 after buying an additional 5,235,857 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $162,461,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,432,000 after buying an additional 1,095,282 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDAY. Barclays upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $36,090,000.00. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $520,948,106.46. Insiders have sold 7,746,124 shares of company stock worth $559,392,074 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.88 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 9.34%. Analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

