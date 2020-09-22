H2O Innovation (HEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of HEO opened at C$1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 million and a P/E ratio of -11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. H2O Innovation has a one year low of C$0.54 and a one year high of C$1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.95.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.