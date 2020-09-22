Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Shares Gap Down to $3.99

Shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $3.71. Grindrod Shipping shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $76.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.