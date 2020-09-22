Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to Buy

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.
Shares of LMT opened at $379.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $389.30 and a 200-day moving average of $373.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,401,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after buying an additional 144,422 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
