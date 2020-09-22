Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to Buy

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

Shares of LMT opened at $379.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $389.30 and a 200-day moving average of $373.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,401,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after buying an additional 144,422 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

