Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded to Outperform by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $220.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.50.

GLOB stock opened at $180.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.18. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $189.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.60 million. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Globant will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 12.7% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,263,000 after purchasing an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 115.6% in the first quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 59,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

