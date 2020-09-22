Giant (GIC) Hits Market Cap of $105,282.49

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Giant has a market capitalization of $105,282.49 and $6,250.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.92, $24.71, $11.91 and $18.98.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00448805 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021230 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012436 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000285 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001676 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004239 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,361,997 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $31.10, $50.68, $24.71, $10.42, $33.89, $13.92, $11.91, $5.63, $18.98, $20.33, $7.59 and $70.83. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

