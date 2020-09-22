GeyserCoin Trading 25.9% Lower This Week (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $14,546.49 and approximately $91.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,293,592 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

GeyserCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

