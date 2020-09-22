Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 100.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Genpact by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 987.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Shares of G stock opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

