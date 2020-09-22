Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Shares Gap Up to $2.32

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.32, but opened at $2.58. Genocea Biosciences shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 11,518 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.32.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genocea Biosciences news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,151,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,090,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 63.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

