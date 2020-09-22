Genesis Vision Hits Market Cap of $5.41 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00011633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Kucoin and Hotbit. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $196,352.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00228563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.01395638 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00183116 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin, Ovis and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.