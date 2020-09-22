Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading 7.8% Higher

Garibaldi Resources Corp (CVE:GGI)’s share price traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 151,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 153,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 million and a P/E ratio of -9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 20.11 and a quick ratio of 20.01.

About Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI)

Garibaldi Resources Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and magmatic sulphide deposits, as well as gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the E&L project, which is located at Nickel Mountain in northwest British Columbia.

