GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $8.75

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $9.96. GameStop shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 431,954 shares changing hands.
GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $570.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.35.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 17.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 24.6% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter.
About GameStop (NYSE:GME)
GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.
