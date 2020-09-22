GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $8.75

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $9.96. GameStop shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 431,954 shares changing hands.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $570.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.35.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 17.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 24.6% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

